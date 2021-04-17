New photos claim to show smaller iPhone 13 notch compared to iPhone 12

Newly leaked images today claim to offer yet another look at the iPhone 13’s redesigned notch. These images are similar to ones we saw earlier this week, but they provide a clearer look at the changes and a comparison to the iPhone 12 notch.

The images were shared on Twitter by DuanRui and appear to be sourced from Weibo. The images visualize the iPhone 13 display size and notch using screen protectors, or “film samples,” of some sort. Specific information about the sourcing is unclear.

In these images, we can see just how much smaller the iPhone 13 notch will be in terms of width. As we explained earlier this week, we expect around a 30% reduction in size in terms of width. However, the notch could get taller because of how Apple is moving the ear piece into the top bezel.

The Face ID and camera components remain in the visible notch region. The photos show how the screen protectors accommodate for that change by intentionally not occluding the earpiece.

It still remains unclear how Apple plans to take advantage of the additional space in the iPhone 13 screen. The most obvious change, however, is to make the battery percentage number available in the status bar. Currently, you have to swipe down to the Control Center to see specific battery percentage information.

Other than the smaller notch, the iPhone 13 is expected to visually resemble the iPhone 12 and be available the same four configurations: 5.4-inches, two 6.1-inch versions, and 6.7-inches. You can keep up with all of the latest iPhone 13 rumors in our full guide right here.

