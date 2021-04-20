Apple debuts a wide variety of new Apple Watch band colors and designs, including new woven textile Hermès band

Following today’s event Apple has introduced a ton of new Apple Watch bands in a wide variety of new colors and styles. The new Spring colors span across many of Apple’s current band styles, but there is also a completely new Hermès woven textile band.

The Solo loop is now available in Tomales blue, Pistachio and Cantaloupe. They are still priced at $49 in a bunch of different sizes. It’s braided counterpart is now offered in Electric Orange and Pistachio for $99. Apple’s Sport band now comes in Mallard Green, Cantaloupe and Capri Blue. The Sport Loop now comes in more tri-toned designs including Sea Salt, Sunflower, Abyss, Olive. and a new (PRODUCT) Red.

Nike bands are now offered in a Chlorine Blue & Green Glow color in addition to new Hasta & Light and Ironstone & Black bands. Apple’s Leather Link is now available in a Chalk white color for $99.

The Hermès collection expands as well with new woven textile bands available in 5 different colors, while the leather Hermès bands were refreshed with Rose Mexico, Bleu Saphir, and Blanc colors.

