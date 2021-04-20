All of today’s best deals are headlined by a pre-Apple event iPad Pro sale at up to $120 off. That’s alongside the first discount on the new Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band at $39 and up to $499 off previous-generation MacBooks. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro now up to $120 off ahead of today’s event

Ahead of the Apple Spring Loaded event this afternoon, Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models by up to $120, with prices starting at $730. Across the board, these are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date, beating our previous mentions by around $20, and marking the best discounts of the year in most cases.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros deliver a familiar edge-to-edge display with up to 12.9 inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Even with new models about to be announced this afternoon, these discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band sees very first discount to $39

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band for $39. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release and marking a new all-time low.

Debuting back in February in honor of Black History Month, this Black Unity edition of Apple Watch band pays homage to the Pan-African flag with a unique color scheme. Alongside all of the usual Apple Watch Sport Band features, this one has a custom pin that says “Truth • Power • Solidarity” and features a compression molded design. There’s also a matching Watch face to really tie the look together. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Woot takes up to $499 off prev-gen. MacBooks, more

Woot is now discounting a selection of MacBooks and Mac minis from $580 for today only. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a selection of Intel machines from Apple paired with sizable discounts for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. And with as much as $499 in savings, these are some of the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Mac offerings. Shop all of the markdowns right here.

