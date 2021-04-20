M1 iMac relocates the headphone jack to the side; here’s why

The new M1 iMac features an all-new design with seven different colors from which to choose. One of the more subtle changes is that the headphone jack has been relocated from the back of the iMac to the side, and as it turns out, there’s a specific reason for that.

One of the major design changes with the new iMac is just how thin it is on the side. Apple says the new iMac measures in at 11.5mm thick, and as first spotted by Marques Brownlee, this means the iMac is too thin to accommodate a headphone jack on the back.

As MKBHD explains, the typical headphone jack is 14mm deep, so there is physically just not enough room to accommodate a headphone jack. For this reason, Apple was likely forced to move the headphone jack to the side of the iMac with this redesign.

There are numerous practical benefits to moving the headphone jack as well. The side positioning makes it easier to access the 3.5mm port without having to reach around to the back of the iMac, which is particularly tricky if the iMac is up against a wall.

What do you think of this change? What are your thoughts on the iMac redesign? Let us know down in the comments!

Fun fact: This new iMac is so thin (11.5mm) that it can’t fit a headphone jack on the back (typically 14mm deep) so they HAD to put it on the side. pic.twitter.com/obVif0xy0B — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 20, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: