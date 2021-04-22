As Apple prepares to report its earnings results for the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year next week, a new report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners finds that iPhone 12 models accounted for 61% of US iPhone sales in the quarter.

According to the analysis, of all the iPhone 12 models, the iPhone 12 was the best selling, followed by the 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, and 12 mini. iPhone 11 had the largest share for a single model, at 24%.

In fact, the iPhone 12 mini was the least-sold iPhone of the quarter, with the SE and XR surpassing it.

“In the first full quarter of availability, we now see how consumers prefer the full-size iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models, and legacy iPhone 11, avoiding iPhone mini and SE,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder.

Lowitz also notices that over the year, the iPhone 12 Pro Max improved Q2 sales compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max:

“The iPhone 12 models, including the base, Pro, and Pro Max, all garnered decent share, divided relatively equally among them, including the highest-priced 12 Pro Max with 20% of sales. This improved on how the iPhone 11 Pro Max models performed a year ago when it accounted for 13% of sales.”

In terms of the US Weighted Average Retail Price (S-WARP), Apple saw a decline from the $873 December 2020 quarter. In Q2 2021, Apple had a US-WARP of $847, but compared to Q2 2020, it had an improvement as the iPhone 11 lineup accounted for $795.

“Comparisons to the December 2020 quarter are difficult, with COVID-19, holiday sales, and the mix of old and new models introduced in that quarter. The decrease reflects the shift back to the year-old iPhone 11, and residual popularity of the older iPhone XR. That decrease was mitigated by continuing strength in the higher-priced iPhone 12 models, and the $100 price increase for the core 12, contributing to the increase in US-WARP relative to the year-ago quarter.”

