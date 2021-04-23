As we head into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returning to an all-time low for only the second time at $149 off. That’s alongside Anker iPhone essentials from $9 and M1 MacBook Air from $899. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Pro deals take $149 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,150. Usually selling for $1,299, today’s offer saves you $149, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen this steep of a discount.

Equipped with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review.

Anker’s latest sale discounts iPhone essentials from $9

Anker is closing out the week today by launching a new sale via its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of iPhone essentials, solar chargers, projectors, and ANC headphones in the process. Our top pick falls to the Anker 6-Foot Braided Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable at $15. Normally selling for $22, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best discount to date.

This 6-foot USB-C cable is an ideal way to refuel from the couch, while in bed, or anywhere that’s not right next to an outlet. Its braided nylon design stands up to wear and tear, as its USB-C plug means you’ll be able to take advantage of faster charging speeds when paired with USB-C PD or GaN wall adapters.

Save up to $111 on the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air

B&H is currently offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $899. Down from its usual $999 going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and matching the all-time low.

Earlier this week saw the launch of the first M1-powered iMac, but those wanting to work away from the desktop will find Apple’s latest MacBook Air to fit the bill instead. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, you’ll find improved performance, thanks to the M1 chip as well as increased battery life and a fan-less build. That’s alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, as well as pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

