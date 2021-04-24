Poll: What colored 24-inch iMac are you planning to buy?

Apple unveiled this week the new 24-inch iMac, its first redesign in over a decade. The Mac features an all-new design with minimal bezels, seven colors, and the M1 chip. What color are you planning to order on April 30?

Back to its roots, Apple is betting new colors will help reinvigorate the iMac lineup. This new 24-inch iMac is available in green, pink, blue, silver, yellow, orange, and purple, with white bezels, a thinner design, and no Apple logo in the front of the product.

For the first time ever, Apple is including a 1080p FaceTime camera in its smaller iMac. It now features 4 USB-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 24-inch iMac, like the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, uses the M1 processor, with up to 85% CPU performance and two times faster GPU performance over its predecessor Intel model. All of that in a new 4.5K Retina display.

As it has done in the past, Apple differentiates this 24-inch iMac with more colors in higher-end models. For example:

iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 (US) and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

(US) and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499 (US) and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet.

Apple will include with this new Mac a matching Magic Keyboard, Mouse, or Trackpad. So if the customer chooses an orange Mac, all of its accessories will be orange, even down to the braided USB-C to Lightning cable.

With orders starting April 30 and this Mac being released in the second half of May, are you planning to buy the 24-inch iMac? if so, what color are you going to choose?

