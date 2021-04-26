Apple confirms iCloud Mail outage currently affecting some users [iCloud web apps too]

Apple says its iCloud Mail is seeing some downtime this morning. It doesn’t look like the service is fully unavailable but some users are seeing “intermittent issues.”

Update 8:40 am PT: Apple is still working on a fix for iCloud Mail and has noted that iCloud web apps are also unavailable.

Apple noted the iCloud Mail issue this morning on its System Status page that started around 4 am PT / 7 am ET and is “ongoing.”

The latest update says that “Some users are affected” by the outage and that the main trouble is “intermittent issues with this service.”

Apple doesn’t share an estimated time for getting its services like this back up and running, but we’ll update this post when it does.





FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: