Apple increasing commitments to US investment, including 5G and artificial intelligence research

Apple today announced that it is increasing its financial commitments for US investment, now up to $430 billion and 20,000 new jobs over the next five years. Apple said it is now supporting 2.7 million jobs across direct employment, US suppliers and manufacturers, and developer jobs in the iOS app economy.

The $430 billion is set to be spent on various projects including supplier relationships, data centers and research into 5G modem, chip silicon, and artificial intelligence research. Apple also said it has created thousands of jobs in creative industries thanks to dozens of Apple TV+ productions in the United States.

The $430 billion figure is an increase from the $350 billion number the company announced in 2018, when the Trump administration was trying to show how cuts to corporation tax would benefit the US economy. The 20,000 new jobs is on top of the 20,000 jobs announced in 2018.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple is doubling down on US innovation and manufacturing.

“We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

The press release included a few examples of capital investment projects in development. These include a new campus and engineering hub in North Carolina, focusing on machine learning and artificial intelligence. It is expanding its teams in San Diego to more than 5,000 employees and the television division in Culver City, California, will grow to more than 3,000, by 2026.

Apple says construction on its new Austin campus is underway and the first employees will move into the offices next year. The new Waukee, Iowa, data center — first announced in 2017 — is said to be in the design phase.

