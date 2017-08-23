Apple plans to build next U.S. data center in Iowa

Apple’s next plans to expand its data centers in the U.S. are for a facility to be built in Waukee, Iowa.

AirPods

As reported by The Des Moines Register, the news broke when tomorrow’s agenda for the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s meeting was published.

Details and incentives surrounding Apple’s plans are still unknown, but will be discussed tomorrow. The information about the Apple agenda item just mentions “review of application for investment.” The meeting will include a 10 minute period of time for the public to share comments.

As it regularly does, Apple used a code name for this project. Waukee is also said to be rezoning property for this potential data center.

Under the code name Project Morgan, the City Council agenda shows plans for a development agreement with Apple, the sale of city-owned property to Bravo Real Estate LLC and rezoning of properties from agricultural use to light industrial.

The report mentions that Iowa is a good fit for tech companies and if the plans go through, Apple will be joining Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, who also have facilities in the state.