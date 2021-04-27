Niantic announces the return of Pokémon GO Fest in 2021

In the year Pokémon celebrates its 25th anniversary and Pokémon GO 5, Niantic has announced the return of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 this July.

This GO Fest will be a two-day global event from July 17-18, 2021. Although the company didn’t share many details about this event, Niantic recalls the 2020 GO Fest, which was held completely virtually.

Last year’s event featured the debut of a brand-new worldwide format that saw Trainers from around the globe working together to complete challenges, unlock rewards, and defeat Team GO Rocket. From the launch of the Global Challenge Arena to the thrilling research that led us to Victini, Pokémon GO Fest 2020 was truly an event to remember!

With some countries advancing in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, July seems a reasonable date for an in-person event in some parts of the world. But since Niantic said this is going to be a global event, we can assume everybody will be able to participate, even if it’s from inside their homes.

“What does this year’s event have in store? Well, you’ll just have to wait and see! 2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, so trust us when we say you won’t want to miss GO Fest 2021,” Niantic teases.

If you look at the event image above, you can see it’s pretty generic, except for the fact that it’s outdoors. We can assume we’ll see Pokémon available from generation 1 to 6 and that’s it for now. Currently, in the app, Niantic is holding its “Season of Legends” event with event-themed wild Pokémon and 1.25x five-star Raid XP.

Are you excited for this Pokémon GO Fest? Tell us in the comment section below.

