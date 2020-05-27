Pokémon GO Fest 2020 set for July as a global virtual event

Pokémon GO go has been holding in-person events around the world for the last few years that have proved to be very popular. The biggest event of the year is the annual Pokémon GO Fest and now dates have been announced for this July but as a global virtual event in light of the pandemic.

Developer Niantic announced the news on its website today setting the dates for July 25-26. Even though many will be sad to miss out on meeting up with Trainers in-person from around the world, the virtual event brings some neat opportunities and means anyone can join in on the fun.

We’re bringing back Pokémon GO Fest on July 25–26 as an all-new, completely reimagined global event in a virtual format. The adventures of Pokémon GO Fest are coming direct to Trainers and neighborhoods around the world so anyone can participate from home. Pokémon GO Fest is now a two-day experience, and Trainers can, for the first time, play on both days. Since the event is now global, we’re taking steps to make tickets available to as many Trainers as possible.

Niantic teased “new experiences, gameplay, and surprises” for this year’s event.

While we’ll miss celebrating with each other in a beautiful park, we’ve come up with new ways for the community to connect and team up together that we’ll roll out during the summer. It will be an exciting weekend for the entire family, with new experiences, gameplay, and surprises throughout the event.

You can stay up on the latest details as they’re announced at Pokémon Go Live’s website.

Pokémon GO events have become well attended over the years. Niantic shared that in 2019 in-person events generated over a quarter billion dollars in tourism revenue and it saw over $1 billion worth of in-app spending last year.

During the pandemic, Niantic has made a number of changes to improve Pokémon GO gameplay during the coronavirus pandemic.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: