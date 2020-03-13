Pokémon Go modified to be easier to play in current coronavirus situation

As we’re seeing major events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus, Pokémon Go has canceled its community event that was planned for this weekend and also made some changes to encourage gameplay in the current circumstances.

The Pokémon Company announced the changes in a blog post (via Android Police):

Trainers, The following events have been canceled, postponed, or changed. Abra Community Day: This event has been postponed. We will also be making the following changes to Pokémon GO which are effective starting now until further notice. A one-time purchase bundle of 30 Incense for 1 PokéCoin. Incense will also last for one hour.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time period

PokéStops will now drop Gifts more frequently

Pokémon habitats will increase and more Pokémon will be appearing in the wild Be sure to follow us on social media, opt in to receive push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay updated. —The Pokémon GO team

The post doesn’t specifically mention coronavirus as the reason for the changes but the modifications make the game easier to play when not walking or traveling as far and staying at home or closer to home more than normal.

