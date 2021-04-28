All of today’s best deals are headlined by a series of Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases on sale for the first time from $42. That’s on top of refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models starting at $180 and previous-generation iPads from $185. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple iPhone 12 Silicone MagSafe Cases see first discounts

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases starting at $42 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max version. You’ll also find other colorways available, as well as offerings for the iPhone 12/Pro handsets. Normally fetching $49, today’s offers are marking the very first price cuts on the recently released cases and a rare chance to stylize your handset without paying full price.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Series 4 models sees 1-day discounts from $180

Woot is discounting Apple Watch Series 4 models from $180 for the 40mm version in certified refurbished condition. You’ll also be able to save on 44mm offerings and other models with cellular connectivity. Down from its original $399 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best price of the year.

Series 4 introduced a refreshed design centered around a larger display than previous Apple Watches alongside a swim-proof casing. The OLED display provides a “bright and colorful” way to keep tabs on notifications, fitness stats, and much more. Whether you’ve been looking to get a family member into the Fitness+ action or just want a more affordable wearable to complement your iPhone, today’s sale is about as affordable as it gets.

Woot clears out refurbished iPads starting at $185

Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple iPads in certified refurbished condition starting at $185. Among all of the offers, our top pick is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB for $470. Down from the original $799 price tag you would have paid back when it launched, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, marks a new all-time low.

Centered around a 12.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, this previous-generation iPad Pro arrives with 64GB of storage and Apple Pencil support. That’s an A10X Fusion chip powering the experience as well as support for the latest iPadOS.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: