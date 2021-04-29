Apple says only select M1 iMac colors will be available to purchase at Apple Stores

Apple today published a press release reminding customers about iPad Pro, Apple TV, and M1 iMac pre-orders beginning tomorrow. The press release also includes the interesting tidbit that not all of the seven iMac colors will be available to purchase or try at Apple Stores.

As first spotted by 512 Pixels, Apple says only the green, pink, blue, and silver iMac colors will be available to purchase at Apple Store locations. If you want the orange, yellow, or purple iMac, you’ll have to order directly from Apple’s Online Store.

Apple writes:

Featuring a stunning design in a spectrum of vibrant colors, the breakthrough M1 chip, and a brilliant 4.5K Retina display, the new iMac is much more compact and fits easily in even more places, transforming any space into anything users need it to be. iMac configurations in green, pink, blue, and silver will be available to purchase directly at apple.com and Apple Store locations, and all seven colors will be available at apple.com.

Theoretically, this also means you will not be able to see all seven of the iMacs in person before making your decision about which color to buy. It could also be that Apple has these colors on display in Apple Stores, but directs users to buy online.

In addition to the iMac itself being available in seven colors, all of Apple’s iMac accessories will also be color-matched. This means the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad included with iMac purchases will match the color of the accompanying iMac.

Apple has not yet provided an exact time for when iPad Pro, M1 iMac, and Apple TV pre-orders will begin tomorrow, but history suggests a 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET launch. As we noted earlier today, the press release also hints that the first orders will arrive on customer doorsteps on May 21.

