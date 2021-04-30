Can’t visit an Apple Store? Try AirTag accessories and Precision Finding with AR

- Apr. 30th 2021 5:32 am PT

Feature
0

Starting today, AirTag and a collection of matching accessories are available to purchase and try hands-on at Apple Stores that have fully reopened. If you’re unable to visit an Apple Store location, augmented reality experiences allow you to compare Apple-designed AirTag accessories and discover Precision Finding from home.

Apple is selling three first-party AirTag accessories at launch — AirTag Leather Key Ring, AirTag Leather Loop, and AirTag Loop in polyurethane. Each accessory is available in a variety of colors. Visit the AR models below to try each one.

For more personalization, third-party accessories are available from Belkin, and a special collection of luggage tags, key rings, and bag charms is made possible through a collaboration with Hermès.

To celebrate the introduction of AirTag, Apple has created a special AirTag Bay in the Avenues at select Apple Stores, including a custom accessory tray. You can visit the new display starting today.

Apple Store Avenue AirTag Bay

Get hands-on with accessories at the new AirTag Bay in Apple Stores.

AirTag Loops

Find Your Style

Visit this page from an iPhone or iPad and tap on any of the buttons below to launch AR Quick Look models of each first-party AirTag accessory. Tap “View” at the prompt in Safari.

AirTag Loop

Electric Orange
Sunflower
Deep Navy
White

AirTag Leather Loop

Saddle Brown
PRODUCT(RED)

AirTag Leather Key Ring

Saddle Brown
PRODUCT(RED)
Baltic Blue
Apple Store AirTag Tray in AR

Explore The Collection

Tap below to drop the Apple Store AirTag tray onto your table and compare accessories. This model highlights AirTag Loop in Electric Orange, Sunflower, and Deep Navy, and AirTag Leather Key Ring in Baltic Blue, Saddle Brown, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Launch AR Experience
AR AirTag Precision Finding Demo

Discover Precision Finding

Launch the interactive demo below to experience AirTag Precision Finding with AR. On-screen prompts will guide you along the way. You can even play a sound on your virtual AirTag.

This model requires a 2×2-ft flat surface to view.

Launch AR Experience

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 511 retail stores across the globe.

About the Author

Michael Steeber's favorite gear

Apple Store Glossary

Apple Store Glossary
Apple Store Memoji Badge

Apple Store Memoji Badge