Can’t visit an Apple Store? Try AirTag accessories and Precision Finding with AR

Starting today, AirTag and a collection of matching accessories are available to purchase and try hands-on at Apple Stores that have fully reopened. If you’re unable to visit an Apple Store location, augmented reality experiences allow you to compare Apple-designed AirTag accessories and discover Precision Finding from home.

Apple is selling three first-party AirTag accessories at launch — AirTag Leather Key Ring, AirTag Leather Loop, and AirTag Loop in polyurethane. Each accessory is available in a variety of colors. Visit the AR models below to try each one.

For more personalization, third-party accessories are available from Belkin, and a special collection of luggage tags, key rings, and bag charms is made possible through a collaboration with Hermès.

To celebrate the introduction of AirTag, Apple has created a special AirTag Bay in the Avenues at select Apple Stores, including a custom accessory tray. You can visit the new display starting today.

Get hands-on with accessories at the new AirTag Bay in Apple Stores.

Find Your Style

Visit this page from an iPhone or iPad and tap on any of the buttons below to launch AR Quick Look models of each first-party AirTag accessory. Tap “View” at the prompt in Safari.

AirTag Loop

AirTag Leather Loop

AirTag Leather Key Ring

Explore The Collection

Tap below to drop the Apple Store AirTag tray onto your table and compare accessories. This model highlights AirTag Loop in Electric Orange, Sunflower, and Deep Navy, and AirTag Leather Key Ring in Baltic Blue, Saddle Brown, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Discover Precision Finding

Launch the interactive demo below to experience AirTag Precision Finding with AR. On-screen prompts will guide you along the way. You can even play a sound on your virtual AirTag.

This model requires a 2×2-ft flat surface to view.

