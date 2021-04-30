Apple launches new ‘Careers at Apple’ website highlighting job openings, perks, and more

Apple has launched a new “Careers at Apple” website that serves as a replacement for its original “Jobs at Apple” webpage. The new Careers website features an all-new design with quotes from Apple employees, short films, and more.

Apple’s new Careers website includes quotes from employees working on various teams at the company, including engineering, Apple Retail, and more. The site features an all-new scrolling design with videos, images, and banners.

The new Careers at Apple website features two distinct subpages as well, including “Work at Apple” and “Life at Apple.” On the “Work at Apple” webpage, the company explains that “Apple’s most enduring design may be Apple itself” with its unique team structures:

Apple is organized by functional specialties rather than business units — rare for a company our size. We’re experts leading experts: hardware experts lead hardware, software experts lead software, and design experts lead design. This differs from most other large companies, where general managers oversee managers. Apple is Apple because those with the most expertise in an area of work have decision rights for that area. Leaders at Apple combine their expertise with two other important characteristics: immersion in the details and a willingness to collaboratively debate during collective decision-making. For people at every level here, it can be liberating — even exhilarating — to work with experts who offer relevant guidance and mentoring. This approach to leadership is a commitment to collaboration that leads to innovation.

On the “Life at Apple” page, Apple touts that there is “more to you than anyone knows.” This is where Apple promotes its focus on inclusion and diversity, as well as details on opportunities for growth within the company.

You can view the new “Careers at Apple” website for yourself right here. The company is currently hiring for over 600 positions.

