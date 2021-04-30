Intego VirusBarrier X9 protects your Mac from macOS malware like Silver Sparrow and Xcode Spy [Save 50% on Mac Premium Bundle]

While you may hear that Macs are not be vulnerable to Windows viruses, the popularity of the Mac means that nefarious parties are actually targeting macOS more than ever before. Fortunately, Intego Mac Security has over two decades of experience protecting Apple users, and 9to5Mac readers can save 50% on Intego’s Mac Premium Bundle X9.

Intego’s software suite features macOS Big Sur compatible apps for Internet security, removing digital cruft, and backing up your most important data. This includes Intego’s all-new VirusBarrier X9 software so you can have peace of mind when new malware makes headlines.

Silver Sparrow protection

For macOS users, this means you can rely on Intego VirusBarrier X9 to detect the recently discovered Silver Sparrow malware that was found this year.

Silver Sparrow is mysterious malware discovered in the wild that found its way onto at least 40,000 Macs, including both Intel and M1 Macs. The full impact is not yet known of Silver Sparrow nor is its origin, but infected machines check in with a mysterious remote server every hour — seriously invasive.

XcodeSpy infection

Intego VirusBarrier X9 also eliminates XcodeSpy, a piece of malware that affects Apple’s developer environment Xcode. iPhone and iPad apps can only be developed on a Mac using Xcode, and XcodeSpy exploits this requirement by being distributed to Mac users through trojanized Xcode projects that are lightweight in file size and easy to share and download.

Peace of mind

Those are just two examples of how Intego VirusBarrier X9 keeps your Mac safe from creepy and privacy invasive malware that targets macOS. An infected Mac can make that all your data from personal photos and documents to passwords and browser data can be compromised. The worst part about malware like Silver Sparrow and XcodeSpy is that you won’t even know if your Mac is infected without software like VirusBarrier X9.

Intego VirusBarrier X9 actively protects your Mac from malware and phishing attempts with real time scans and automatic updates. You don’t have to be a computer expert to start using VirusBarrier X9 either. Set up is designed to be easy for all users, and configuration is simple enough for non-technical Mac users to take control of their Mac with protection.

And while PC-based malware might not target your Mac, Intego VirusBarrier keeps your friends and family safe by detecting PC malware on your Mac before you can share infected files.

9to5Mac readers can get up to two years of Intego VirusBarrier X9 protection for 50% off for a limited time when purchasing Intego’s Mac Premium Bundle X9. The software suite includes all the great features of VirusBarrier X9, plus more features for cleaning up your Mac and backing up your personal data safely.

