It’s not just you: Facebook apps and website are down for many

It’s not just you: Facebook’s website and apps are down. We’re seeing messages flowing in on social media and the Facebook web app is currently failing to load. Posts, notifications, and groups are not loading in the app. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Reports on Twitter suggest that this outage is affecting the Facebook app and website primarily at this time. #FacebookDown is trending on Twitter. Instagram and other Facebook properties also appear to be experiencing scattered outages for some.

