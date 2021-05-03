Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 with security updates

- May. 3rd 2021 10:18 am PT

In addition to today’s release of iOS 14.5.1, Apple is also releasing macOS Big 11.3.1. This comes one week after macOS Big Sur 11.3 was released to the public with security improvements, deeper HomePod integration, and more.

macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 is available now and the OTA should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update. Keep checking back if you don’t see it yet, as sometimes updates take some time to roll out to all users.

Apple does not dive into what’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.3.1. Instead, the company simply says “macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.” We’ll update this post as we learn more about what specifically is new in today’s release.

If you spot anything new in macOS Big Sur 11.3.1, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

