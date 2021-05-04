Deals: M1 MacBook Pro falls to new low at $199 off, AirPods Pro $190, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new Amazon low on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at $199 off. Plus, save on AirPods Pro at the second-best price of the year and Apple’s latest iPad Air at $74 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro falls to new low at $199 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,300. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new all-time low.

Equipped with the upgraded 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

AirPods Pro down to second-best price of the year

Woot currently offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $190. Typically fetching $49, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention as well as Amazon’s competing sale price. It’s also the second-best price of the year and the lowest in months.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet and are equipped with active noise canceling alongside the true wireless connectivity that many have come to know and love. That’s on top of IPX4 water resistance to ensure they can tag along through workouts, as well as up to 24 hours of playback with the charging case and support for spatial audio. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Latest iPad Air works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard at $74 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $675. Down from its $749 going rate, you’re looking at $74 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention on the upgraded capacity by $24 and marking a new Amazon low.

Entering as Apple’s latest edition of iPad Air, you’re looking at a 10.9-inch, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, and up to 10-hour battery life.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: