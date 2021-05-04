Instagram Stories adds auto-captions support with a sticker

Instagram is launching an auto-caption feature for English speakers to use in Stories with just a sticker. As reported by The Verge, “Instagram now has a captions sticker for Stories, which will automatically transcribe speech in videos.”

The sticker is available only in English and for English-speaking countries. Eventually, it will start rolling out to other languages and countries. Soon, Instagram will start testing this feature in its Reels section as well.

Captions are already available in IGTV and the Threads app. Now rolling out to Instagram Stories users, it will be possible to adjust the style and color of captions after they’re generated. It is also possible to edit “individual words in the captions to correct spelling, punctuation, or any words that weren’t transcribed accurately.”

Instagram is not the only one focusing on auto-captions features. TikTok launched this for American English and Japanese last month, and Twitter announced Monday it will improve captioning in Spaces.

Apple, for example, offers auto-caption in its Clips app in several languages. With the release of iOS 14.5, the company updated the app:

Clips, Apple’s easy-to-use video creation app for iPhone and iPad, gives users even more fun options to record captivating videos. With all-new AR Spaces powered by LiDAR on iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models, creators can transform a space by adding immersive visual effects that map to the contours of a room, and can be easily shared with anyone. AR Spaces in the Clips app leverage Apple’s unique combination of hardware and software, offering another inventive way for users to engage with and delight friends and family, or share playful, eye-catching videos on social media. Clips is also expanding creative options with monthly content releases containing new filters, stickers, and more.

The new Instagram captions sticker for Stories is rolling out today.

