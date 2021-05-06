All of today’s best deals are headlined by various Apple Watch Series 6 styles at $100 off and a previous-generation iPhone sale at Woot from $125. Plus, Apple Pencil 2 just dropped to its lowest price of the year at $104. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 now up to $100 off with rare savings on Nike+, Cellular, more

B&H is currently discounting a wide range of Apple Watch Series 6 styles, taking as much as $100 off everything from entry-level models with sport bands to GPS + Cellular units, Nike+ offerings, and more premium styles. Shipping is free across the board. While not quite as deep of a discount as the limited-time PRODUCT(RED) discount, these match the best prices of the year, if not marking new all-time lows and rare opportunities to save on many of the offerings.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist, headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Woot launches previous-generation iPhone sale

Woot is currently taking up to $349 off unlocked Apple iPhone 11 series smartphones, starting at $770 for the iPhone 11 Pro. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is $110 below our previous mention and marks a new all-time low on an unlocked model. You can also save up to $349 on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro Max models and more from $125.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 Pro brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP triple camera array around back. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2021 low at $104

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $104. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $11 and matches the 2021 all-time low. With Apple’s new iPad Pros going up for pre-order this morning, today’s sale on the Apple Pencil couldn’t be timed better. With a magnetic design that snaps right onto the side of your tablet to charge, the refreshed form-factor will work with all of Apple’s latest Pro models. So whether you’re looking to step up your note-taking game or want to take Apple Pencil for a spin crafting some digital art, it’s a must-have accessory for iPadOS.

