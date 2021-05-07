9to5Mac Happy Hour 328: Apple Music HiFi rumors, AirTag hands-on, Epic court battle commences

- May. 7th 2021 7:18 am PT

0

There’s a flurry of rumors this week about a new premium ‘HiFi’ tier for Apple Music and some disappointing news about the iPad mini. Zac and Benjamin also go hands-on with the AirTag, and Apple execs head to the courtroom.

