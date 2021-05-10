Apple no longer signs iOS 14.5, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.5.1

Following the release of iOS 14.5.1 on May 3 to the public, Apple today stopped signing the original iOS 14.5 release. That means users who have updated their devices to iOS 14.5.1 can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.5.

According to Apple, iOS 14.5.1 fixes an exploit found in WebKit and a bug related to the new App Tracking Transparency feature (although it is still not working for some users).

Prior to that, iOS 14.5 was officially released on April 26 with several new features, including App Tracking Transparency, Siri improvements, new emoji, a refreshed design for the Podcasts app, and much more.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS. If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 14.5.1, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 14.5.

The only possible downgrade for now is from iOS 14.6 beta to iOS 14.5.1.

