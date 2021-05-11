Apple @ Work Podcast: Claris CEO Brad Freitag discusses why Claris Connect is uniquely positioned to solve integrations with SIS vendors
In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris (Apple subsidiary), to talk about the recent announcement for Claris Connect and Apple School Manager.
- Claris for K-12 Education
- Apple School Manager adding Claris Connect integration for automated Managed Apple ID creation
- Apple subsidiary Claris launches beta of Connect automation platform for third-party apps
