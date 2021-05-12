Two months ago, Apple made the decision to discontinue the original HomePod. While the space gray model has been unavailable since even before the announcement, the company still has the white HomePod in stock.

Apple announced that the original HomePod would be discontinued on March 12, as it shifted its focus to the HomePod mini. Here’s what the company said back then:

HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on the mini model. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

Over these past two months, evidence has emerged on just how poorly Apple’s smart speaker sold. The YouTuber Michael Kukielka, also known as DetroitBORG, bought at least two HomePods after Apple discontinued the product, and by his surprise, the models he bought were from the launch stock three years ago.

The 2nd HomePod I bought after their cancellation is also from the launch stock. pic.twitter.com/57hnST0TeJ — Michael Kukielka (@DetroitBORG) March 17, 2021

Apple’s smart speaker got its first update after being discontinued with HomePod Software version 14.5. Users started to report issues accessing Apple Music after this software update. Apple is already testing beta 14.6 but without offering any new features aside from “bug fixes.”

The only major recent change for HomePod users recently has been that the music streaming service Deezer added full support to it.

As for now, Apple still sells the HomePod mini, and we don’t know how long will the company continue to make its big brother available. When Apple announced the iMac Pro was being discontinued, it didn’t last more than a month after the announcement.

As my colleague Ben Lovejoy wrote, HomePod has been one of Apple’s most misunderstood products, and although many people like it, it’s clear to see why it wasn’t the mainstream hit Apple had hoped.

