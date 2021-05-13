Apple products aren’t normally known for being amazing gaming consoles, but Nvidia wants to change that. GeForce NOW is its cloud-based gaming service, which instantly transforms your Mac, iPhone, or iPad into the gaming rig you’ve always dreamed of it being.

How it Works

Through GeForce Now, you’re able to play your existing library from popular stores like Steam, Uplay, Epic Games, and GOG, so there’s no need to repurchase games you already own. And you’ve got access to over 800 of the top PC games and over 80 free-to-play titles, all of which can be accessed from your iPhone, iPad, or your Mac.

M1 Mac Compatibility

The new M1 Macs are welcome to the gaming party. With GeForce Now, you’re getting the best of both worlds: a best-in-class Mac experience with Gaming PC-like performance.

The Benefits of Cloud Gaming

Downloading massive game updates can be frustrating when you want to just jump in and play. However, GeForce NOW is in the cloud, meaning both the service features and the games are being updated behind the scenes real-time, eliminating those pesky delays. With game saves also in the cloud, you can start a game at home, then pick up where you left off on another device on the go.

To set this up, you need to go to the GeForce Now website. Then, all that’s required is for you to create or sign in to your profile and log in to your game provider of choice for your selected title. Once you’ve found a session, you can log on and start playing that title.

Peformance

I’m able to easily stream AAA titles on my iPad with performance and quality that otherwise wouldn’t be achievable. GeForce Now runs really well on my iPhone and Mac, and the fact that it’s this easy to run these titles on your smartphone is awesome. The cloud-cross compatibility aspect of this service makes the deal even better, considering you can start playing a game at home on your Mac, then pick up right where you left off on your iPhone when you leave the house.

9to5Mac’s Take

GeForce Now is free to join, but you can upgrade your membership for faster access to the GeForce Cloud servers, get extended gameplay sessions, and gain certain RTX graphics features like Ray-tracing and DLSS. It is awesome to be able to gain access to those features without needing a massive PC gaming rig to power it all. Be sure to check out GeForce Now if you’re interested!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: