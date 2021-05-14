Apple Stores will still require masks, other COVID-19 safety measures

As the United States and other countries make progress in vaccinating against COVID-19, some public health agencies and private companies have started to ease mask requirements. According to a new report from Bloomberg, however, Apple will leave its mask mandate and other COVID-19 precautions in place at retail stores in the United States for the time being.

The news comes after the CDC in the United States adjusted its guidance on Thursday to say full vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask. Some retailers in the United States, such as Costco and Walmart, have already adjusted their mask policies in accordance with the CDC guidance.

Today’s report from Bloomberg says that Apple has informed its US retail stores that its mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in effect for the time being. The company stressed, however, that it is continuously evaluating health and safety measures, and that its number one priority is employee and customer safety.

Apple Inc. has informed its U.S. retail stores that a mask mandate and other Covid-19-related procedures remain in place for now, though the company says it continues to evaluate health and safety measures. The Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker added that its first priority is employee and customer safety.

Apple did not provide employees with a timeline for when its mask mandate might be lifted. Some stores continue to operate at limited capacity or by appointment only. Apple Stores in Michigan were closed until this week due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state and recently reopened as Express Storefronts.

You can keep track of all of the latest Apple Store openings and closings in our detailed guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: