May 20 is Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and Apple is celebrating by making its most popular virtual Today at Apple sessions even more accessible.

Apple will offer Getting Started with iPhone and Getting Started with iPad sessions presented live in American Sign Language. Getting Started sessions cover the fundamentals of iOS and iPadOS, customization, and favorite tips.

Virtual Today at Apple sessions are hosted on Webex, and attendees can communicate with Apple Creative Pros through a live chat. The names and faces of other attendees will not appear onscreen to protect your privacy. Like all Today at Apple sessions, events for Global Accessibility Awareness Day are free for anyone to attend. You can sign up on Apple’s website through the links below:

Today at Apple sessions moved from in-store to online and the start of the pandemic, and the new format has made sessions more accessible to customers who can’t visit a store or require assistance from an interpreter. Apple also offers a Today at Apple at Home video covering the Clips app presented in American Sign Language. Any customer can request a sign language interpreter for their Apple Store visit on Apple’s website.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is in its tenth year of promoting digital access and inclusion for the more than one billion people with disabilities or impairments.

