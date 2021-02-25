Apple Stores offering free sign language interpreter appointments

Apple is now offering prescheduled support from sign language interpreters at hundreds of its retail stores in nearly a dozen countries. The service is provided to customers by appointment at no cost.

Starting today, customers can visit the webpage for their local Apple Store and request a sign language interpreter for their next store visit. The request link will send an email to the store, and Apple will follow up to arrange an appointment.

Currently, sign language interpreter services are available by appointment at Apple Stores in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, and Austria.

Apple has long been a leader in retail accessibility and began offering ASL interpreters at its flagship D.C. Carnegie Library store in 2019. The company has a partnership with Gallaudet, a university providing education for the Deaf community. Over 30 members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community are employed at the Carnegie Library store.

Visit Apple’s website to request a sign language interpreter.

Today at Apple creative sessions hosted both in-store and online are also often supported by sign language interpreters, and Apple installs assistive listening systems at all of its stores outfitted with a Video Wall for live events.

Last year, Apple began offering transparent face masks to its retail and corporate employees to help those who are hard of hearing better understand speech.

