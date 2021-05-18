Rumor suggests Apple Watch Series 7 could feature flat-edged design, new green color option

Last year, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature some sort of redesign. Now, a new rumor suggests that Apple will redesign the Apple Watch with a flat-edged design similar to its other recent hardware updates, plus release a new color.

The rumor comes from leaker Jon Prosser, who cryptically revealed the information in an episode of his Genius Bar podcast with Sam Kohl (via AppleTrack). Prosser seemingly has more information and perhaps renders of the redesign coming soon, but for now he teased that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a redesign that is similar to other Apple hardware updates.

This seemingly means that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. Kohl and Prosser describe the Apple Watch version of this design as being “more subtle” than what we’ve seen on other products.

The Genius Bar podcast also indicated that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in a new green color option for the first time, similar to the green that Apple uses on the AirPods Max.

As a refresher, here’s what Kuo reported last September:

Kuo explains that the Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to resemble the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 form factor, with the “major selling point” of this year’s upgrade being the addition of blood oxygen sensing. Looking ahead to 2021, however, the analyst writes that he expects that a “significant form factor design change would come with new Apple Watch models in 2H21 at the earliest.”

Also in the podcast episode, Prosser vaguely hints at a new magnetic AirTag accessory of some sort, but no further details were provided.

What do you think of this Apple Watch redesign rumor? What are you hoping to see from the Apple Watch Series 7? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: