Everything we know so far about Apple Watch Series 7

New Apple Watch models debut each fall like clockwork, and the countdown to Apple Watch Series 7 has already started. In this roundup, we’re tracking everything we know so far about the next-generation Apple Watch.

The lineup

Apple’s Fall 2020 Apple Watch lineup includes three models: Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.

Lack of support for Family Setup and other features on the Series 3 makes it less compelling than the Apple Watch SE, but the $80 price difference is hard to overcome for buyers on a budget. It seems entirely possible that Apple Watch Series 3 could be discontinued in the next lineup while Apple Watch SE takes a price cut and sticks around.

That’s speculation for now, but Apple Watch Series 7 replacing Series 6 this fall is almost certain. (Series 5 replaced Series 4, and Series 6 replaced Series 5.) That’s where the most interesting changes occur.

Design

Will the Apple Watch Series 7 look different? We’re not ruling it out yet. Apple Watch Series 6 introduced new red and blue aluminum colors and a graphite variant of the classic space black stainless steel casing. Apple Watch Series 7 could debut the first design tweak since the shift to a full-screen design with Apple Watch Series 4.

In September 2020, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the ultimate teaser by predicting a new Apple Watch design could be ready as early as Series 7. Kuo warned that the Series 6 would retain the Series 4 design while adding that a “significant form factor design change would come with new Apple Watch models in 2H21 at the earliest.”

Unfortunately, that’s as specific as the rumor has gotten, but a “significant form factor design change” certainly leaves a lot to the imagination — if it happens this year.

Apple’s design lab currently has an affinity for flat sides from the iPad Pro to the iPhone 12. Concepts have already imagined what an iPhone 12-inspired look could mean for the Apple Watch Series 7. Other ideas could include reductions in depth, changes in shape, or even more out-of-the-box design changes.

Health

Apple Watch contributes much of its success to a healthy suite of features that monitor a person’s overall wellbeing. For that reason, it makes sense to continue accelerating what’s possible for health through the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 4 introduced the ECG function, Apple Watch Series 5 brought the always-on display, including for the Workout app, and Apple Watch Series 6 was the first to offer blood oxygen level measurements.

If the rumors are to be believed, Apple Watch Series 7 could be a breakthrough in blood sugar level detection. ET News out of Korea reported in January 2021 that both Samsung and Apple are working on bringing blood sugar measurements to their watches this year:

Samsung Electronics will be equipped with a blood glucose measurement function in the new smart watch ‘Galaxy Watch 4’ (tentative name) to be introduced in the second half of this year. It is a no-blood sampling method that detects the level of glucose in the blood without blood collection using an optical sensor, and is expected to contribute to the health management of the general public as well as diabetics […] Not only Samsung Electronics, but also Apple is applying the blood glucose measurement function to the Apple Watch 7 to be introduced this year. With the related patent technology secured, it is focusing on ensuring reliability and stability prior to making the technology available.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has long been said to be curious about blood sugar monitoring through Apple Watch. In May 2017, it was reported that Cook was spotted around Apple’s campus testing a wearable blood sugar tracker that worked with the Apple Watch.

Later that year, the New York Times reported that Apple was researching continuous noninvasive glucose readers with technology that may be years off. Is three to four years the amount of time Apple needed? We should have a better idea the closer we get to Fall 2021.

In the meantime, enjoy this concept by 9to5Mac’s Parker Ortolani that imagines what a potential blood sugar app could look like.

More

