Concept: Visualizing what Apple’s blood sugar watch app might look like

Earlier today, reports came out saying that Apple plans to include blood sugar measurements as a flagship feature of this year’s Apple Watch Series 7. Later this year, Apple Watch could gain the ability to measure an incredibly important health metric for millions of people. With blood sugar measurements, diabetics could use their watch to stay healthy without finger pricks. This, of course, is contingent on the watch measurements being accurate. Apple wouldn’t ship a feature like this if it wasn’t accurate though.

So far, Apple has been introducing new health apps regularly. With the Apple Watch Series 4, we got the ECG sensor built into the Digital Crown. With Apple Watch Series 6, we got the blood oxygen sensor. It wouldn’t be at all surprising if Apple Watch Series 7 includes blood sugar measurement capabilities. It’s possible that previous and existing Apple Watch models are capable of measuring blood sugar as previous Apple Watches had technically been able to measure blood oxygen, although Apple reserved it as a Series 6 feature.

Design

Each Apple Watch health app has gotten a corresponding high-quality visualization. The ECG app displays a beautiful particle heart that transforms into a waveform. The Blood Oxygen app displays a flurry of blue and red lines to denote oxygen within the blood.

A blood sugar app could display floating red and white orbs that represent your blood cells. They could slowly flow horizontally along the display. The general layout of the app would follow the same conventions of the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps with a simple measure button below the visualization.

Measurements

Like the Blood Oxygen app, a modal would pop up at the end of your measurement session. It would display your current estimated blood sugar level and grant you options for viewing a detailed chart and sharing your reading with a family member or doctor.

You could change the bar chart to a plotted view or even a list to simplify things. The key is offering different view options so that people of all ages with diabetes could read their chart on their watch.

Notifications

Apple would surely use this as an opportunity to introduce blood sugar notifications. Since the watch’s sensors are active all throughout the day, the watch could alert you if your blood sugar is too high or too low. It could offer recommendations for lowering or increasing your blood sugar level, too.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Apple chooses to introduce this feature with Apple Watch Series 7 later this year. But one thing is clear, it makes a lot of sense. It’s a natural extension of Apple Watch’s current array of health metrics.

