Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to feature thinner bezels around screen, Ultra Wideband, faster processor

Apple is said to be redesigning the Apple Watch this year, according to a report from Bloomberg. The ‘Apple Watch Series 7’ will feature thinner display bezels, a faster processor and include “updated ultra-wideband functionality”. Introduced last fall, the Apple Watch Series 6 was the first model to sport Ultra Wideband radios.

Apple was reportedly aiming to include a body temperature sensor as well, but that feature may have been delayed until the 2022 watch.

This would represent the first significant design to the Apple Watch since the Series 4, which was released in 2018.

Bloomberg says this year’s Watch update will include thinner borders around the screen. Apple will also be using a new lamination technique that reduces the gap between the display and the cover glass. The overall chassis of the Watch may be slightly thicker.

The previously-rumored rugged Apple Watch is on the cards for next year. An update to the entry-level Apple Watch SE is also expected next year.

Bloomberg says Apple is continuing to research ways to measure blood glucose levels in a non-invasive manner. However, that project is still several years away from being ready to ship in a future Apple Watch.

In May, Jon Prosser said the new 2021 Watch will feature flatter sides like the iPhone 12 (renders pictured above).

