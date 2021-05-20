Whether finding a charger in your house is a constant challenge, you want to make a central hub for your family’s devices, or just want to tame a rat’s nest of wires and cables, follow along for a look at some of the best multi-device chargers for families when it comes to iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, and more.

No matter if you’re looking for the best multi-device charger that works well on a counter/desktop, hidden away, or is flexible to be used around the house, there are some great options out there. We’ve gone hands-on with lots of choices to help you pick the best multi-device charger for you.

Best multi-device chargers for families with iPhone/iPad

This first option is a great choice for charging up multiple iPhones, AirPods, and more. The Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is flexible in that it can simultaneously charge three smartphones, or two smartphones and two sets of AirPods.

There’s also a USB-A port on the back that works with the included Apple Watch adapter.

Overall you’re getting a clean and compact design that offers convenient wireless charging for up to five devices. The Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat sells for $150. Check out our full review for more details.

This is a really convenient multi-device charger that offers both wireless and wired charging while also being modular to fit your exact needs. One of the options here is the Vert Charging module which provides some really nice organization for multiple iPads, tablets, and other devices.

In the photo above, I’m using the BaseLynx Kit bundle that includes the Vert Station, Wireless Charging Pad, and Apple Watch Charger. But you can create an even bigger modular charger setup to juice over 10 devices depending on your needs.

Here’s a look at the main modules with this system:

The main downside to the BaseLynx system is the price. The main kit shown above runs $170. Additional modules run between $40 and $70. So all in all, you’re looking at what’s probably the most expensive multi-device charging solution.

Learn more in our full review here.

If you like the style of the Vert Dock module above, this is a very similar product at a much more affordable price. The Satechi Dock5 isn’t modular like the BaseLynx but offers a compelling overall value with solid organization and charging options.

You’re getting 1 Qi wireless charger on the front with slots for four devices behind it that charge via 2 USB and 2 USB-C PD ports. Those output 20W for each USB-C PD port, and 12W output for the USB-A ports. The Qi wireless pad offers 10W output.

Satechi is able to keep the price down here as cables aren’t included. But that also give you flexibility if you already have what you need or want to customize cables for your own needs.

The Dock5 sells for $60 direct from Satechi as well as its Amazon storefront.

Satechi also sells a 7-device dock-style charger without the wireless charging pad on the front. That goes for the same $59.99 with cables sold separately.

A great budget option in this same vein – but without the wireless charger – is the Hercules charging station for 6 devices. You’re getting all USB-A here, but a lot of value as it even includes cables at a very affordable price. The Hercules charging station is Amazon’s Choice and has an average 4.5/5 star rating from almost 9,000 Amazon shoppers.

If you’re looking for the best multi-device charger that can be used in a cabinet or drawer to power up devices out of sight or maybe something to power notebooks, tablets, and more for school and work at home on a desktop, the Satechi 108W 4-port charger is a solid option.

You’re getting 2 USB-C PD ports – one that offers 90W output, with the other doing 18W plus two USB-A ports that give another 12W.

This charger is great as it can power up everything from the largest notebooks like Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro –at full speed – all the way down to older devices that just need a fraction of that wattage.

Better yet, this Satechi 4-port charger comes with a four-foot power cable for extra flexibility and is just a touch bigger than Apple’s own MacBook Pro charger.

And if you don’t need all the power the 108W model pushes, Satechi makes a 75W Travel Charger that also features the same 4-port (2 x USB-C, 2x USB-A) design.

The Satechi 108W 4-port charger typically runs $80 with the 75W model at an MSRP of $70.

If you prefer something more compact, RAVPower offers a sharp 4-port charger with a really slim design. It’s about half the size of Apple’s charger and you’re getting the 2 x USB-C and 2 x USB-A like the Satechi chargers above, but with a total 65W total output.

It also features the same four-foot power cable and works well for anything from MacBooks to iPhones and everything in between. Just keep in mind you’ll power the 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks a bit slower with this charger.

The RAVPower 65W 4-port charger normally sells for $60.

ElevationLab FamilyCharger

This is a cool wired multi-device charger that can power everything from Lightning, USB-C, to microUSB devices.

The 3 Lightning cables included are Made for iPhone/iPad (MFi, you’ve also got 1 USB-C cable, and 1 microUSB cable. It offers 52W of overall power.

I won’t go into too much detail for now since unfortunately, it’s out of stock. But I’m hopeful ElevationLab makes more of these as they’re a nice, clean charging solution that includes the cables and power supply.

Read more in our full review here.

Best cables

If you need to pick up some USB cables, the 6-12-inch sizes are nice for the dock style chargers. Anker, Aukey, Satechi, all offer official Made for iPhone/iPad (MFi) options.

All three companies also make a wide range of solid cables in longer sizes as well.

You can find cheaper ones out there, but it usually pays to make sure you’re getting MFi cables that have good reviews.

Best multi-device chargers for families wrap-up

With the options above, hopefully, you’ve found the best multi-device charging solution for your budget and family’s needs along with some ideas on how to bring some organization to your device management.

If you’re looking for some stand-style multi-device chargers, the New Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro with MagSafe is a sharp but pricier new option. Belkin and others like Nomad, Mophie, and more make some other great products. However, these aren’t always the most convenient for family use.

