Mophie recently launched a solid new iPhone and AirPods wireless charger – the Charging Stand+ – and after checking that out, its larger brother caught our eye, the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat. This iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch charger is a great fit for couples or families who want the convenience of simultaneous wireless charging without having to buy multiple devices.

There are lots of wireless chargers on the market that support three devices simultaneously, but finding something that can power up four five Apple devices at once – from a reputable brand – is much more difficult. Enter the Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat.

Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat specs

4 Qi wireless charging pads Up to 10W output per pad Room for 2 iPhones and 2 pairs of AirPods, or 3 iPhones Charges through cases up to 3mm thick

Apple Watch dock adapter included (cable not included)

Additional USB-A port on the rear

Durable fabric finish

Two-year warranty

Price: $149.99

Design and materials

The 4-in-1- wireless charging mat features a clean and soft dark gray fabric on the entire top of the device. The bottom part of the frame is plastic with the entire underside made up of non-slip rubber so it won’t slide around as you place and pull devices from it. There’s also a vent system for heat management around the entire underside perimeter.





There are three sections on the top of the mat with four indentations for devices to make it easy to place them exactly on the wireless charging coil sweet spots.

It offers flexibility to wirelessly charge two iPhones and two pairs of AirPods/AirPods Pro and Apple Watch, or three iPhones simultaneously and Apple Watch (or you can keep the rear USB-A port free for a different device).





The Apple Watch adapter attaches and removes easily and you’ll need to use your own Apple Watch charger. While that means you’ll have a cable behind the charging mat to wrangle, the flexibility is nice to be able to remove it.





In Use

My family has been using this as our kitchen charging hub and we’ve found it to be super convenient. It’s really nice to have one wireless charger that powers up two iPhones and two sets of AirPods at once, with the flexibility to charge three phones at a time along with an Apple Watch.

The simple and clean gray fabric design means it should fit in nicely in almost any home and the indented valleys for each wireless charging pad mean it’s seamless to make sure you’ve got your device in the right spot.

Per usual, this Mophie charger has a solid build quality even though it doesn’t use aluminum for the frame and I like that you’re getting a two-year warranty instead of one year that most companies offer.

Constructive criticism

My one wish for the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is that Mophie would add a spot for a second Apple Watch charger. And for those that don’t need two Apple Watch chargers, that would give the option to charge 4 devices wirelessly and 2 more wired.

While fully integrated Apple Watch chargers would be slick, that would certainly bump up the price and you’d also lose the existing versatility.

4-in-1 wireless charging mat wrap-up

At $150, I think the Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is a good value when you consider it can take the place of two dual-wireless chargers and features great flexibility and convenience from a trusted brand.

At the time of writing, Mophie is running a 30% off deal when you buy two Zagg products and alternatively, often offers 20% off a single item when signing up for its newsletter for the first time.

You can pick up the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat direct from Mophie as well as Amazon.

