PopSockets MagSafe-compatible PopGrips and PopWallet+ for iPhone 12 now available

Back at CES in January, PopSockets announced that it would be embracing the iPhone 12’s new MagSafe technology, and now those accessories have officially arrived. The MagSafe compatible PopGrip and PopWallet+ are now available to order in the United States.

In the past, PopGrips have largely relied on adhesive to attach to iPhones and cases, but that changes with the new PopGrip for MagSafe. This attaches to the back of your iPhone 12 using the built-in array of magnets.

Meanwhile, the PopWallet+ packs the same features as the PopGrip, but with an integrated wallet similar to Apple’s own MagSafe Wallet. PopSockets says that the magnets on these new accessories are “60% stronger than the industry standard.”

The company explains:

Magnetic phone grip and stand with swappable top

Built-in magnets that securely attach to iPhone 12 series through MagSafe technology

Pair this grip with PopSockets MagSafe Mounts without removing the PopGrip

9to5Mac’s Take

I’ve been using the MagSafe accessories from PopSockets for about a week, and as someone who has never used a PopGrip with an iPhone before, I have to admit I’m impressed. The magnets are incredibly strong (much stronger than Apple’s MagSafe Wallet), and I have no worries that my iPhone will fall when holding it with a PopGrip.

The magnetic design of the PopGrip for MagSafe really feels like a much more practical solution than the adhesive design PopSocket has used in the past. It makes the PopGrip easier to put on and take off, and it doesn’t leave any sort of residue on your iPhone.

There are still some limitations when you put a PopGrip on your iPhone, such as incompatibility with most wireless chargers, and you can’t use Apple’s own MagSafe Wallet. That being said, if you’re looking for an ergonomic solution for managing a large-screened iPhone 12, the PopGrip with MagSafe is a wonderful solution.

The PopGrip for MagSafe is available in four different colors for $30. The PopWallet+ for MagSafe is available in five different colors for $40.

