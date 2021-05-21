Piazza Liberty Apple Store amphitheater transforms into public art installation

Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan, Italy is celebrating creative exploration with a new art installation at the store’s public amphitheater. The Moral of the Story, a work by French artist Neïl Beloufa, will be displayed from May 21 through September 20.

The Moral of the Story is curated by Edoardo Bonaspetti⁠⁠ and presented by Fondazione Henraux, a group fostering the craft and heritage of marble in visual arts. Beloufa’s work draws attention to the tactile qualities of marble and reintroduces art to public spaces wiped of creative energy during the pandemic:

The project, devised for the public space of the Amphitheater in Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan, comprises four installations decorated with multicolor bas-reliefs and marble inlays, depicting the chapters of a fable written by the artist himself. The intervention, in one of the squares in the center of Milan which has most tangibly changed appearance over the last few years, is held in a dialogue with Beloufa’s solo show at the Fondazione Pirelli HangarBicocca curated by Roberta Tenconi, and will come to a conclusion during the Milan Art Week in September.

At the Apple Store, The Moral of the Story takes the form of four marble tables with integrated seating and lights, making the amphitheater accessible and visible day and night. The foundation says the marble inlays were produced with advanced 3D machining technology and hand-finished by skilled artisans.

To interact with the fable depicted in the installation, visitors are encouraged to link together non-chronological events, stories, forms, and ideas. Chapters of the story presented with a narrator’s voice and illustrations are linked by QR codes at the installation.

Since opening in 2018, Apple Piazza Liberty has sought to reactivate a public square in the heart of Milan, hosting outdoor concerts, film screenings, and live Today at Apple sessions with local artists.

