Apple releases second iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 RC to developers

The second Release Candidate version of iOS 14.6 is now available to developers. This comes just four days after the company made the first Release Candidate available of the forthcoming update to developers and public beta users.

As a reminder, Apple has moved away from the previously-used golden master naming for near-final beta releases. Instead, going forward, the company will use the term “Release Candidate,” or RC, to reference a near-final beta release. This suggests that iOS 14.6 will be released to the general public as soon as next week.

The build number for today’s iOS 14.6 RC 2 is is 18F72, compared to the 18F71 build number for the first RC. Here are the full release notes for iOS 14.6:

Apple Card Family

Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts

Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch

Reminders may appear as blank lines

Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

iOS 14.6 RC 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers.

