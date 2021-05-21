How to watch Prince Harry and Oprah’s new mental health series on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today launches its highly-anticipated mental health docuseries executive produced by, and featuring interviews with, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. Apple has released the entire series in one go. Sign up for Apple TV+ to watch all five episodes.

The series is called ‘The Me You Can’t See’ and explores mental wellbeing and the continuing stresses of emotional health. The show was first teased at the original announcement of Apple TV+ back in March 2019.

The five-part docuseries includes revealing interviews with ordinary people and celebrities, and shows how everyone faces the same struggles. Apple says the show was produced with advice from 14 accredited medical experts in the field of mental health.

Featured celebs include Prince Harry, Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, DeMar DeRozan, Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and others.

How to watch The Me You Can’t See

Open Apple TV+ on your device. You will need a subscription to watch the series. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. A free seven-day trial is available for new subscribers. You can access Apple TV+ on a range of devices including iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku sticks, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles, select smart TVs and on the web at tv.apple.com. Download the app if you don’t have it already. To find Apple TV+ content, go to the Originals tab — this is accompanied by an ‘tv+’ logo. Scroll down to the Non-Fiction series category. Select ‘The Me You Can’t See’ from the carousel and press ‘Play First Episode’ to start watching. You can press the ‘Add’ button to save the show for later in your Up Next watchlist.

The Me You Can’t See is the latest addition to the Apple TV+ catalog of Apple original TV shows and movies. Also premiering today is a new docuseries on how music changed in 1971, and the first episodes of the second season of British comedy ‘Trying’. See the full list of available content here.

