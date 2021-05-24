Instagram for iOS now shows Live videos and Reels statistics

Instagram started to roll out new insight data for live videos and Reels on the platform. With this feature, creators will be able to better understand their performances online.

As spotted by Engadget, Instagram is giving its users with business and creator accounts access to “various metrics called insights that show them how their posts are doing.”

With this new insight data in place, users can see how many plays, likes, comments, saves, and shares they reach. For Live videos, the insights page will show the number of comments and shares they get, the number of accounts they reach, and of their peak concurrent viewers.

Instagram has also updated the Account Insights page. The Reach section, for example, now divides accounts interacting with a user’s content into followers and non-followers. It also ranks content based on reach and account type interaction for creators to better understand their audiences.

This feature has started to roll out now and will appear for more business and creators’ accounts over the coming months. Instagram says this function will also come to the desktop in the near future as well.

This update comes a few weeks after Apple introduced iOS 14.5 with its App Tracking Transparency policy. With Instagram now required to ask permission before tracking users, it now has to give creators other tools to better understand their audiences and help companies to use the platform to monetize their products.

Recently, a leaker discovered that Instagram will soon let users post from its website.

