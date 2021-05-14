Instagram will soon let users post from its website as it continues to ignore the iPad

Instagram users can already access it from a computer or even iPad through the desktop website, but there’s no option to upload photos, videos, or even stories. However, this is expected to change soon, as the company is now working on an update to its website that will allow users to create posts from there.

As revealed by developer and app analyst Alessandro Paluzzi, the update brings the post creator to the web version of Instagram — which was previously only available on the mobile Instagram website besides the official app.

Paluzzi managed to enable the new option on his profile through undisclosed methods, and he shared some images on Twitter of how Instagram’s post creator will work on the web. The interface has been tweaked with a preview of the content next to the publishing options. Users will also find options to crop the image, apply filters (the same as in the app), and set a description.

While the developer did not mention when this new feature will be available to everyone, this is great news for iPad users. While you can install the Instagram app on the iPad, it just runs as an iPhone app without taking advantage of the entire screen.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website 👀 pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

Unfortunately, Instagram CEO said last year that an iPad version of the app is not in the company’s plans, but being able to create posts from the desktop website makes things less bad, at least. Posting Stories through the web version, however, should take a bit longer to become a reality.

Do you miss the Instagram app on the iPad? Would this new option to create posts on the web solve your problem? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: