All of today’s best deals are headlined by iPhone 11/Pro/Max models on sale from $540 in refurbished condition. That’s alongside 30% off eufyCam 2 Pro HomeKit Secure Video systems and Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit lights from $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 11/Pro/Max on sale from $540 in refurb Apple clearance sale

Woot has now kicked off a certified refurbished iPhone clearance event starting at $265. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro at $640 for the 64GB model. Down from $999, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, comes within $30 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. You can also step up to the 512GB capacity at $755, down from the usual $1,349 going rate.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPhone lineup delivers Liquid Retina HD displays alongside dual or three camera systems, which will capture some of the best smartphone photos out there. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and more. A 90-day warranty completes the package, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

eufyCam 2 Pro HomeKit Secure Video systems 30% off

Amazon is discounting a selection of eufyCam security systems headlined by the eufyCam 2 Pro 3-Camera Kit at $352. Normally fetching $470, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts that we’ve seen, saves you 25%, and marks a new all-time low on this specific package.

Delivering three wireless cameras, this eufyCam 2 Pro system is ready to monitor package deliveries and other outdoor happenings, thanks to weatherproof designs. That’s alongside 365-day battery life and 2K recording, as well as support for HomeKit Secure Video. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit lights on sale from $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently discounting a selection of Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit Lighting starter sets and expansions. Headlining are the Triangles or Hexagons 7-Panel Starter Kits for $180 each. Normally fetching $200 in either case, today’s offers are the very first discounts of the year, matching our previous mentions from Black Friday, and still some of the first price cuts overall.

As the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Triangle and Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too. You can learn more in our announcement coverage and check out other lights from $60.

