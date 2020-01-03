Nanoleaf unveils HomeKit lighting system that learns over time with motion, brightness sensing

Just ahead of showing off its latest smart lighting system at CES next week, Nanoleaf has unveiled the modular, intelligent, and interactive HomeKit lighting system that is part of its new Learning Series to offer a more seamless smart home experience.

Smart lighting pioneer Nanoleaf unveils the Nanoleaf Learning Series, an all-in-one, interactive, intelligent lighting system for your home, at CES. The latest innovation from the world’s leading smart home decor company creates a fully integrated lighting system for the user right from the comfort of their home. The new offering intuitively learns, senses, and reacts to users needs in a way that eliminates the often complicated and counterintuitive requirements of today’s smart home.

We’ve previously reviewed both the Nanoleaf Light Panels and Nanoleaf canvas, the latter of which can be used as touch-sensitive HomeKit buttons. But the new Learning Series takes things even further with “intelligent learning, motion sensing, and brightness sensing technology with scheduling” to let users enjoy their smart lighting more and think about controlling it less.

While we’ve seen triangular and square modular designs from Nanoleaf before, the Learning Series will debut with a hexagonal design.

the first ever modular smart lights with shape interconnectivity. The first of this line will feature touch-reactive Unified Hexagons with interconnectivity capabilities that enable users the freedom to create all new configurations…

A pre-order signup list for the Nanoleaf Learning Series Hexagons is now live on Nanoleaf’s website with shipping beginning this spring.

Nanoleaf also teased some potential upcoming products that could be a part of the Learning Series such as light bulbs, dimmers, remotes, and more.

TORONTO — Smart lighting pioneer Nanoleaf unveils the Nanoleaf Learning Series, an all-in-one, interactive, intelligent lighting system for your home, at CES. The latest innovation from the world’s leading smart home decor company creates a fully integrated lighting system for the user right from the comfort of their home. The new offering intuitively learns, senses, and reacts to users needs in a way that eliminates the often complicated and counterintuitive requirements of today’s smart home. Building off the success of Nanoleaf’s best selling interactive modular light panels, the Learning Series includes a system of products that complement and work in harmony with one another to make home lighting smarter every day. Through an intuitive blend of intelligent learning, motion sensing, and brightness sensing technology with scheduling, Nanoleaf lighting becomes more intelligent as the system learns and grows throughout the home. Nanoleaf helps simplify smart home technology by elevating the interactive experience with easy-to-use installation and the flexibility to create custom designs unique to the individual user. In fact, the system is so intelligent, it knows when and where you need light, exactly how you need it, with minimal manual controls necessary. “We know how busy life can get. But despite the rise of smart home technology intended to simplify your life, many of these products are often counter-intuitive and complicated to use,” said Gimmy Chu, CEO and co-founder of Nanoleaf. “With the Learning Series, we’re helping to simplify the smart home with technology that optimizes lighting automation to fit your life, so users can spend more time enjoying the experience.” As part of Nanoleaf’s continued efforts to bring smart homes into the future, the company will soon introduce a line of interoperable Unified Light Panels, the first ever modular smart lights with shape interconnectivity. The first of this line will feature touch-reactive Unified Hexagons with interconnectivity capabilities that enable users the freedom to create all new configurations, from abstract geometric layouts to perfect replicas of their favorite characters and shapes. With six sides for connectivity, the Unified Hexagons invite users to truly tap into their imagination and personalize their lighting designs. After much anticipation from its reveal at last year’s CES, Hexagons will be featured at the Nanoleaf booth and be available for pre-order ahead of launch in Spring 2020.

