iVANKY 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station $113 (Reg $139)

Popular Apple accessory maker iVANKY recently released its 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station with an impressive array of I/O. It offers features normally reserved for more expensive Thunderbolt docks like enough power for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, support for two 4K displays at 60Hz, and much more. And with a special deal for 9to5Mac readers using code OJTAKUKM on Amazon, the iVANKY MacBook Docking Station is an even better value.

This year, iVANKY updated its 12-in-2 Docking Station specifically for Apple’s MacBooks. With a plug-and-play design, it features dual-USB-C to connect to your Mac for functionality often found on Thunderbolt docks that are 2-3x more expensive.

iVANKY 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station

The 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station features 96W pass-through power – plenty to keep any MacBook charged at full speed, four USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, Ethernet, SD slots, 2 HDMI ports for dual 4K display support, and more.

Here’s a look at the full I/O specs:

96W power pass-through for MacBooks

2x USB-C 3.0 (1 PD at 18W, 1 at 7.5W)

2x USB-A 3.0 (front) 7.5W output

2x USB-A 3.0 (back) 4.5W output

2x HDMI 2.0 for up to dual 4K displays at 60Hz

1x SD card slot (104 MB/s)

1x microSD card slot (104 MB/s)

1x Gigabit Ethernet (1000/100/10 Mbps)

1x 3.5mm audio jack

While many USB-C hubs and docks limit external displays to 4K at 30Hz, iVANKY’s Docking Station offers dual 4K display support (extended desktop, mirroring, and closed-display) at 60Hz for the 2017 and later 15-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air you’ll see 4K at 60Hz for the first display and 4K at 30Hz for the second (keep in mind Apple limits external display support to 1 for the 2020 M1 MacBooks).

Another area iVANKY outshines the competition is the wattage this dock offers. Instead of a limit at 60W pass-through power, the included 180W power supply feeds the 12-in-2 Docking Station’s 96W MacBook pass-through, 18W USB-C PD fast charging and 7.5W ports, and the rest of the I/O. That means it’s easy to keep your iPhone, iPad, and more charged up alongside any MacBook. And for safety, the Docking Station features over-current and over-voltage protection.

Buy the 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station

The iVANKY 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station normally sells for $139.99. But for a limited time, you can pick up this powerful dock for $113 on Amazon with code OJTAKUKM.

