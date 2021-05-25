Native Union launches Rise MagSafe Dock for iPhone 12 with clean, minimalist design

Native Union has released what looks like a sharp new MagSafe charging option with the Rise Dock. Featuring a minimalist, metal design, it works with Apple’s official MagSafe charger to offer 15W charging, easy one-handed detachment for iPhone 12, and more.

We’ve seen the MagSafe charging market really expand over the last few months and Native Union is out with its unique take on the category.

The Rise Dock comes with a really clean, solid metal design in black. It works to use your iPhone 12 while charging in portrait or landscape and features a nice weighty build of almost 1 pound which gives it “effortless one-hand detachment.”

Rise Dock’s solid build comes from a solid zinc alloy and has a “tarpaulin panel” finish – presumably to help prevent scratching your iPhone.

Here’s Native Union describing why it created Rise Dock:

With every innovation in the consumer tech space, we get to work crafting solutions that can enhance your interaction with that new technology. Rise Dock | MagSafe Compatible maximizes MagSafe’s effortless magnetic connection and makes it even more convenient for your everyday with an optimized viewing angle while charging, inspired by our signature Dock Wireless Charger.

Keep in mind Apple’s MagSafe charger isn’t included here but that helps keep the price down with Rise Dock available for $49.99.

If you’re in the market for a clean and sharp MagSafe dock and full 15W charging is important to you, Rise Dock looks like a great option.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: