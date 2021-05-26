2021 Apple Watch Pride Edition bands featured at Apple Stores

Apple Watch Pride Edition bands are now available at Apple Stores. This year’s collection is highlighted at Apple Watch Display tables, in immersive designs at select flagship stores, and is the first to include packaging with App Clip functionality.

Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop bands paired with the new Pride Woven and Nike Pride watch faces are featured with decals in rainbow colors. Customers can also try on the newest bands with help from a Specialist.

At a very limited number of significant stores including Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino (pictured below) and Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City, custom-made displays bring Apple Watch Pride Edition to life with interwoven kaleidoscopic yarn.

Apple explains the design of the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop:

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop artfully weaves together the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various Pride flags to represent the breadth of diversity among LGBTQ+ experiences and the history of a movement that has spanned generations. Black and brown symbolize Black and Latinx communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

Apple Watch Studio, available in-store and online, offers more ways to customize your style.

Sizing Your Braided Solo Loop

Braided Solo Loop bands are offered in 12 sizes, and Apple Stores are the best place to find your fit. Many Apple Stores have now reopened for walk-in shopping. A Specialist will guide you through the try-on process by wrapping the in-store Apple Watch Sizing Guide around your wrist. If you can’t visit an Apple Store, a printable tool is available on Apple’s website.

App Clip Functionality

To use the new Pride Woven watch face with a Pride Edition band, make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are updated to iOS 14.6 and watchOS 7.5. Scan the App Clip Code on the inside of the band packaging with your iPhone to immediately access the face.

