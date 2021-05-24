Apple releases watchOS 7.5 with ECG app in new countries, more

In addition to iOS 14.6, Apple today is also rolling out watchOS 7.5 for Apple Watch users. This update brings the ECG and irregular heart rhythm notification features to more countries, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions support, and more.

With today’s update to watchOS 7.5, the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification features are now available in Malaysia and Peru. Here are the full release notes from Apple:

watchOS 7.5 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

Access to subscription content in the Podcasts app

Apple Card allows members to track expenses, manage spending, and build credit together with a Family Sharing group

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Malaysia and Peru

Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Malaysia and Peru

To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.6, open the Settings app on the Apple Watch and look for Software Update. You can also install the update via the Apple Watch companion app on your iPhone.

Let us known if you spot any other changes with today's release of watchOS 7.5 in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

