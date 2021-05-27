All of today’s best deals are headlined by new Amazon lows on Apple Watch SE models at $60 off. That’s alongside ecobee HomeKit thermostats from $149. And to wrap everything up, Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale is taking up to 50% off Apple accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Amazon lows take up to $60 off Apple Watch SE

Amazon is currently taking up to $60 off a selection of Apple Watch SE models, headlined by the 44mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Loop Band at $309. Down from the usual $359 going rate, you’re looking at $50 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $26 and marking a new all-time low.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6 but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though, you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here.

Save on ecobee HomeKit thermostats from $149

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199. Usually fetching $249, you’re looking at $50 in savings, with today’s offer marking the first notable price cut of the year and dropping to the best price since the holiday season last year.

Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to Siri alongside built-in access to Alexa. It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings and setting automations to tackle the summer heat. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Then check out the ecobee3 Lite with HomeKit for $149.

Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale takes up to 50% off

Twelve South is now launching a Memorial Day celebration. With as much as 50% in savings across the sale, you’re looking at some rare discounts on the brand’s popular Apple gear with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the new BookBook Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini with MagSafe at $60. Down from the usual $70 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen and saves you $10.

Having just launched last week, Twelve South’s BookBook Case covers your iPhone 12 series device in full-grain leather with an overall appearance that turns your handset into a vintage book. The wallet folio can hold four IDs or cards and magnetically snaps onto the case that is attached to your device. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

